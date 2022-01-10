EbixCash appoints ex-ED of RBI Uma Shankar as Independent Director

EbixCash Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Ebix, Inc, has appointed former RBI Executive Director Uma Shankar as a new independent director to the EbixCash Board.

Presently, she is an Independent Director on the Boards of Karnataka Bank and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd.

Ebix is an international supplier of On-Demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries.

Uma Shankar is a career banker, having retired as Executive Director at Reserve Bank of India, after serving for 37 years.

She is well versed in financial regulation, cyber security and data analytics. Uma Shankar has served as the Co-Chair of the committees relating to Financial Regulation and a member of the Audit and Supervision groups of several International financial bodies.

On the national front, she was the Chairperson of the Standing Committees on Cyber security and Data analytics. She was also the head of the interdepartmental group to explore the feasibility of introducing Central Bank digital currency.

Commenting on her appointment,Uma Shankar said, “I am delighted to join the board of EbixCash and to be able to humbly contribute to the EbixCash efforts to bring increased digitization to the financial industry worldwide.”

Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, EbixCash said, “Uma brings a deep blend of regulatory, administration, technology, strategic, and corporate governance experience across the banking and financial sector to the Board. She is seen as a leading luminary in the field of financial regulation, cyber security, data analytics and digital currency globally – all fields relevant to EbixCash as we embark on our global journey. We are excited to have her on the EbixCash Board.”