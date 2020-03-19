ECB launches €750 billion ‘pandemic emergency’ bond-buying scheme

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
The European Central Bank on Wednesday announced a surprise 750-billion-euro scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus.
The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme comes just six days after the ECB unveiled a big-bank stimulus package that failed to calm nervous markets, piling pressure on the bank to open the financial floodgates.
The USD 820-billion asset purchasing scheme will be temporary and be concluded once the bank “judges that the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis phase is over, but in any case not before the end of the year”, it said in a statement.
The decision came after the bank’s 25-member governing council held emergency talks by phone late into the evening.
The ECB said it was “committed to playing its role in supporting all citizens of the euro area through this extremely challenging time“.
“The governing council will do everything necessary within its mandate,” it said, adding that the size of the asset purchases could be increased if needed.
It also said it stood ready to relax some self-imposed restrictions on bond purchases to potentially help countries like Italy whose bond yields have soared over the coronavirus panic.
Critics had in recent days slammed the ECB for not doing enough to support the eurozone compared to the drastic action taken by the US Federal Reserve.
But the immediate reaction from analysts was positive.
The ECB’s latest medicine could be “a game changer for the euro area economy and credit markets” if it was accompanied by fiscal action from eurozone governments, Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet said. (
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...