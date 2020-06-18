Money & Banking

Economic activity will be back on track quickly: SBI Chairman

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on June 18, 2020 Published on June 18, 2020

SBI chief Rajnish Kumar paul noronha

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that he expects economic activity to come back on track ‘quickly’, with a number of industries already showing signs of ‘recovery’.

According to him, businesses across various sectors have been witnessing an improvement in capacity utilisations spurred by both domestic demand and exports.

“Based on my interactions with industries, I feel that the recovery rate is improving and, in Unlock 1.0, many businesses have been noticing that they are back to normal and are operating at 70-80 per cent of their capacities. Some industries are also witnessing a growth in exports,” Kumar said at an e-session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

The rural economy is doing better than most other sectors and would play a crucial role in the revival of the country’s economy. With the expectation of a good monsoon and a good kharif sowing things are likely to look better moving forward.

While the situation is slowly to returning to ‘normal’ across most sectors, however, some industries, such as aviation, tourism and hospitality, might take longer to recover. Even sectors such as construction, which had got impacted, are now returning to normalcy.

“In such a scenario, we have to ensure that economic activity has to come back quickly and investment on economy has to improve,” he said.

Need for investments

In the light of the pick-up in economic activity, Kumar highlighted the need for increasing investments on various sectors to help boost the growth.

According to him, infrastructure including roads and renewable energy is likely to offer a higher potential for investments moving forward. The government policy of promoting FDI in sectors such as defence and mining and schemes supporting the MSME sector would also help bring back growth.

Published on June 18, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India’s economy to recover very fast: HDFC MD Aditya Puri