Economic recovery is underway but credit growth remains tepid: Deepak Parekh

HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday expressed confidence that the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals are strong and recovery is underway.

“Owing to the second wave, the Indian economy is likely to mirror a similar trend seen in 2020-21, where the first half of the financial year is weaker and the second half is significantly stronger,” Parekh said at the annual general meeting of HDFC Ltd.

However, while parameters such as foreign exchange reserves and capital markets are strong, he underlined that key laggard remains overall credit growth which continues to remain tepid.

Parekh also said the inherent demand for home loans continues to be strong and even in commercial real estate, most companies have not given up on their office space in the pandemic.

He also noted that there are segments of real estate with immense potential to grow.

“With the e-commerce boom, demand for real estate is coming from warehousing and fulfilment centres,” he said, adding that with the build-up of digital infrastructure, demand for data centres have increased.

The demand for housing has also continued to be strong after the easing of the national lockdown and was for both affordable housing and high-end properties.

“Asset quality has been challenging for non-individual loans at a systemic level. the corporation has always been prudent in identifying loans where there could be stress and has adequately provided for such loans,” Parekh further said.