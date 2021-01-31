Money & Banking

Economic Survey: Governance, key to end zombie lending

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 31, 2021 Published on January 31, 2021

The Economic Survey 2020-21 has raised the issue of zombie lending. It has noted that apart from from re-capitalising banks, it is important to enhance the quality of their governance.

“Ever-greening of loans by banks as well as zombie lending is symptomatic of poor governance, suggesting that bank boards are ‘asleep at the wheel’ and auditors are not performing their required role as the first line of defence,” it said, adding that to avoid ever-greening and zombie lending following the current round of forbearance banks should have fully empowered, capable boards.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 31, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.