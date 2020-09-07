Money & Banking

ED arrests Deepak Kochhar in money laundering case

PTI | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Deepak Kochhar   -  THE HINDU

Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, in money laundering case. - PTI

Enforcement Directorate
economic offence
ICICI Bank Ltd
