ED attaches assets belonging to Rana Kapoor, Wadhawans

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹2,203 crore belonging to former YES Bank promoter Rana Kapoor, in the private lender fraud case. Properties owned by DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan, and Dheeraj Wadhawan have also been attached. The ED took these actions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002
“The attached assets relating to Rana Kapoor, MD, and CEO of YES Bank, and related entities total ₹792 crore (present market value ₹1,400 crore) which include an independent residential building “Khursidabad” at Cumbala Hill; 3 duplex flats at Napean Sea Road, Mumbai; residential flat in NCPA, Nariman Point; 8 flats in India Bulls Blue, Worli, Mumbai,” ED said in a statement. Besides a bungalow, at 40 Amrita Shergill Marg in New Delhi having a market value of ₹685 crore has also been attached.
The other assets attached belong to the Wadhawans and related entities worth ₹1,411.9 crore and include 12 flats in Khar (West), Mumbai; one flat in New York, and two flats in London, two land parcels in Pune and Mulshi; one commercial property in Australia; five luxury vehicles and 344 bank Accounts. Prior to this, the Directorate had attached bank deposits of ₹115 crore of various companies of Rana Kapoor and seized jewellery worth ₹22.87 crore and seven high-end luxury cars worth ₹12.58 crore belonging to the Wadhawan family.
Earlier this year, the Directorate had initiated investigations against Kapoor, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan among others under the PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI.
The FIR alleged that, during April to June, 2018, YES Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in the short-term debentures of DHFL for which an alleged kickback of ₹600 crore was paid to Rana Kapoor and his family members in the garb of loan.
