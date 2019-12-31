ED attaches assets worth ₹127.74 cr in a bank fraud case

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹127.74 crore of immovable properties belonging to Pixion Media and its group companies in a bank fraud case running into ₹2600 crore. The attached assets consist of two commercial plots, nine commercial floors of group companies situated in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata., according to a press statement issued by ED.
ED initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of seven FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Pearl Media, Mahuaa Media, Pixion Vision, Pearl Studio, Pearl Vision, Century Communication and its directors PK Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others are being investigated.
Investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused - PK Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari who were directors of Pixion Group of companies, had fraudulently availed loans to the tune of ₹2600 crore from various banks. These accused persons further diverted the loan amounts through bank accounts of various companies and entities controlled by them which were finally utilized in procurement of assets at various places such as Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata. In this manner these accused persons invested in acquiring assets by rotating the bank loans in maze of transactions to conceal the source. So far the assets totalling to ₹127.74 crore have been identified and provisionally attached under PMLA.
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Online-only insurers Acko and Go Digit offer lower premiums, but do pay attention to the network garages ...
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
Free look period The free look period is the time-frame within which a new policyholder can return his/her ...
The Stock of Apollo Hospitals had a volatile year. It registered a 52-week low of ₹1,083.1 in February. But ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...