ED attaches assets worth ₹127.74 cr in a bank fraud case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹127.74 crore of immovable properties belonging to Pixion Media and its group companies in a bank fraud case running into ₹2600 crore. The attached assets consist of two commercial plots, nine commercial floors of group companies situated in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata., according to a press statement issued by ED.

ED initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of seven FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Pearl Media, Mahuaa Media, Pixion Vision, Pearl Studio, Pearl Vision, Century Communication and its directors PK Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others are being investigated.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused - PK Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari who were directors of Pixion Group of companies, had fraudulently availed loans to the tune of ₹2600 crore from various banks. These accused persons further diverted the loan amounts through bank accounts of various companies and entities controlled by them which were finally utilized in procurement of assets at various places such as Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata. In this manner these accused persons invested in acquiring assets by rotating the bank loans in maze of transactions to conceal the source. So far the assets totalling to ₹127.74 crore have been identified and provisionally attached under PMLA.