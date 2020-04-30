Edelweiss-Gallagher launches pandemic group insurance for informal sector, frontline workers

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
As sectors gradually resume operations with the easing of lockdown conditions, Edelweiss-Gallagher, a composite insurance broker, has launched a pandemic group insurance product for informal sector and frontline workers across industries from novel coronavirus infection.
This group level solution will provide an insurance cover to food delivery agents, informal sector workers employed by companies in factories as well as hospital workers, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers, who are seen to be especially vulnerable.
“The insurance policies can be customised for corporates to provide coverage from ₹50,000 to ₹50 lakh towards hospitalisation cover at private and government hospitals,” Edelweiss-Gallagher said in a statement on Thursday.
The coverage will include ICU treatment, road ambulance and access to a secondary medical opinion. The product is exclusive to the Indian market and requires a positive test report for Covid-19 conducted at an ICMR Authorized Test Centre in India.
Edelweiss Gallagher has collaborated with four leading general insurance companies and has helped over 50 corporates to protect their workforce and restart their operations by incentivising workers to resume work.
Vinay Sohani, CEO, Edelweiss-Gallagher Insurance Brokers, said: “This collaboration with corporates and insurance companies will help fill a critical gap and benefit companies facing cash flow problems, low demand and disruption in operations. The online and paperless claims process is seamless and is supported by a dedicated health claims management team.”
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
Part 1 – Education
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...