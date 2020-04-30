Edelweiss-Gallagher launches pandemic group insurance for informal sector, frontline workers

As sectors gradually resume operations with the easing of lockdown conditions, Edelweiss-Gallagher, a composite insurance broker, has launched a pandemic group insurance product for informal sector and frontline workers across industries from novel coronavirus infection.

This group level solution will provide an insurance cover to food delivery agents, informal sector workers employed by companies in factories as well as hospital workers, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers, who are seen to be especially vulnerable.

“The insurance policies can be customised for corporates to provide coverage from ₹50,000 to ₹50 lakh towards hospitalisation cover at private and government hospitals,” Edelweiss-Gallagher said in a statement on Thursday.

The coverage will include ICU treatment, road ambulance and access to a secondary medical opinion. The product is exclusive to the Indian market and requires a positive test report for Covid-19 conducted at an ICMR Authorized Test Centre in India.

Edelweiss Gallagher has collaborated with four leading general insurance companies and has helped over 50 corporates to protect their workforce and restart their operations by incentivising workers to resume work.

Vinay Sohani, CEO, Edelweiss-Gallagher Insurance Brokers, said: “This collaboration with corporates and insurance companies will help fill a critical gap and benefit companies facing cash flow problems, low demand and disruption in operations. The online and paperless claims process is seamless and is supported by a dedicated health claims management team.”