Edelweiss General Insurance ties up with Okinawa Autotech for e-bike insurance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 03, 2021 Published on February 03, 2021

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has partnered with electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech for e-bike insurance.

“EGI will leverage Okinawa’s vast dealership network (over 350 dealerships currently) across India, to offer customers simple, end-to-end, digital driven solutions, aimed at ensuring superior customer experience,” the insurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Okinawa Autotech is the country’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer with over 40 per cent market share.

“The partnership will help EGI provide customised solutions to Okinawa’s customers across the country,” the insurer further said.

Customers would be able to avail of a comprehensive insurance policy and will have the option to choose from multiple add-ons to suit their individual coverage requirements.

