Edelweiss Housing Fin, BoB inco-lending deal for home loans

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd (EHFL), a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL), has entered into an agreement with Bank of Baroda for co-lending of home loans to self-employed entrepreneurs and salaried customers.
This partnership involves sharing of risks and rewards between EHFL and Bank of Baroda, and aims to create a conducive lending environment for home-loan seekers, EFSL said in a statement.
“For Edelweiss, co-lending represents an alternate model of disbursals that is asset light and creates a sound revenue model for sustainable business. “For self-employed and salaried customers, co-lending provides two key benefits: simplicity of dealing with a single entity and convenient access to a blended cost-effective rate of interest,” the statement said.
EHFL noted that co-Lending is an evolutionary business model of partnership that combines Bank of Baroda’s expertise in liabilities with Edelweiss’ strong origination expertise and reach.
Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said the partnership is in line with the objective to increase the bank’s reach to the maximum number of prospective borrowers. It will further scale the bank’s marketshare in the home loan segment, as well as support entrepreneurs and salaried persons, he added.
Rajat Avasthi, CEO, EHFL, said: “Easy availability of home loans will lead to higher demand in the real estate sector, which is a key driver of economic growth because of the jobs it creates and the industries and small-scale businesses it sustains.”
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...