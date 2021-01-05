Edelweiss raises over ₹240 cr through NCD issue

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on Monday said its ₹200-crore public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) mobilised over ₹240 crore with the base issue as well as the greenshoe option fully subscribed.

EFSL’s NCD issue, amounting to ₹100 crore (base issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹100 crore aggregating to a total of ₹200 crore, opened for subscription on December 23, 2020, and was closed early on January 4, 2021. The issue was originally scheduled to close on January 15, 2021.

Edelweiss Financial Services closes ₹100-crore NCD issue early

The company, in a statement, said the retail category of the issue has been oversubscribed by 2.27 times with a total collection of about ₹181 crore (based on the subscription figures available on the electronic platform of BSE as on January 4, 2021).