Edelweiss Tokio Life combines life cover with customised pay-outs for financial needs

Beat black marketers with end-to-end drug tracing
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
New Delhi, Jul 10
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance ( ETLI), a private life insurer, aspires to emerge as a comprehensive income solutions provider for consumers as it goes about expanding the choices of products for them to choose from depending on their age, point in life etc, a top official said.
The latest effort on the income space is an ‘Active Income Plan’, which offers guaranteed income, flexibility and cash bonus, allowing customers to meet both short term and long term financial goals, especially under current economic conditions and volatility, Sumit Rai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ETLI, told BusinessLine.
This ‘Active Income Plan’— fourth income based product for ETLI— can serve as a customer’s ‘second income’ product during the working years and a ‘primary income’ source post retirement.
“ We are creating strong product proposition on incomes across platforms and across age groups.
Income is a big need and big opportunity in India and we are creating suite of products to fulfil this need. There is a need for secondary income that will become a fallback option during working years and good source of income during the retirement year. This is our product positioning for ‘ Active Income Plan’“, he said.
At the same time, Rai made it clear that the ‘ Active Income Plan’ should not be seen as company’s response to COVID-19 situation and the resultant increase in unemployment.
“This Product was conceived before COVID19 and Covid-19 situation and lot of unemployment is a coincidental situation. Over the last couple of years, there is increased desire for longer term coverage among insurance consumers. This is because all are realising that life span post retirement is going to be longer than your working life. That need for having income coverage for long time (75 or 85 or even 99 years) was coming out clearly”, Rai said.
Describing ‘Active Income Plan’ as a three-generation product, Rai said that the plan is available irrespective of age and could be suited to grandfather, father and to the child in the family as well. “We believe eventually all three will buy this product”, he said.
Meanwhile, ETLI is one among the four private insurers that had recorded growth in individual new business premium in the COVID-19 impacted April-June 2020, latest data from IRDAI showed. The entire business in the first quarter came through digital channel, Rai said, adding that the company plans to this year ramp up its investments on the digital front. ETLI will not look to expand its physical branch network this fiscal, he added. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the world of insurance with no face-to-face physical meetings between agents and customers possible and the only channel of selling has been through digital tools.
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
A look at how the pharma stronghold in Gujarat keeps operations running
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...