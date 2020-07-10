Edelweiss Tokio Life combines life cover with customised pay-outs

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance (ETLI), a private life insurer, aspires to emerge as a comprehensive income solutions provider for consumers as it goes about expanding the choices of products for them to choose from depending on their age, point in life, etc, a top official said.
The latest effort on the income space is an ‘Active Income Plan’, which offers guaranteed income, flexibility and cash bonus, allowing customers to meet both short-term and long-term financial goals, especially under current economic conditions and volatility, Sumit Rai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, told BusinessLine.
This ‘Active Income Plan’ — fourth income based product for ETLI — can serve as a customer’s ‘second income’ product during the working years and a ‘primary income’ source post retirement.
“We are creating strong product proposition on incomes across platforms and across age groups. Income is a big need and big opportunity in India and we are creating suite of products to fulfil this need. There is a need for secondary income that will become a fall-back option during working years and good source of income during the retirement year. This is our product positioning for Active Income Plan,” he said.
At the same time, Rai made it clear that the ‘Active Income Plan’ should not be seen as company’s response to Covid-19 situation and the resultant increase in unemployment.
“This product was conceived before Covid-19 situation and lot of unemployment is a coincidental situation. Over the last couple of years, there is increased desire for longer term coverage among insurance consumers. This is because all are realising that life span post retirement is going to be longer than your working life. That need for having income coverage for long time (75 or 85 or even 99 years) was coming out clearly,” Rai said.
Describing ‘Active Income Plan’ as a three-generation product, Rai said that the plan is available irrespective of age and could be suited to grandfather, father and to the child in the family as well.
Meanwhile, ETLI is one among the four private insurers that had recorded growth in individual new business premium in April-June 2020, latest data from Irdai showed. The entire business in the first quarter came through digital channel, Rai said, adding that the company plans to this year ramp up its investments on the digital front.
ETLI will not look to expand its physical branch network this fiscal, he added. The pandemic has completely changed the world of insurance with no face-to-face physical meetings between agents and customers possible and the only channel of selling has been through digital and digital tools.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...