EDs in Public Sector Banks: Banks Board Bureau recommends 10 candidates in 2021-22

New Delhi, Jul 3

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended ten candidates to the panel that will be used for filling vacancies of Executive Directors in various Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the year 2021-22.

These names have been shortlisted after the BBB, which is the head hunter for the government for filling top level posts in PSBs, insurance companies and other financial institutions, interfaced with 40 candidates (chief general managers and general managers) from various PSBs on July 2 and 3 for the position of Executive Directors, sources close to the development said.

The ten names that have been recommended (in the order of merit) for the Panel are Rajneesh Karnatak; Joydeep Dutta Roy; Nidhu Saxena, Kalyan Kumar; Ashwani Kumar; Ramjass Yadav, Asheesh Pandey, Ashok Chandra; A V Rama Rao and Shiv Bajrang Singh.

This panel will be operated in the financial year 2021–22, subject to availability of vacancies in the panel year 2021–22, sources said.

It maybe recalled that this time round the criteria for interviews had been tightened. Only those officers who had completed at least two years as General Managers or/and Chief General Manager and have three years of residual service as on April 1,2020 were considered.