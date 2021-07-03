EDs in Public Sector Banks: Banks Board Bureau recommends 10 candidates in 2021-22

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
New Delhi, Jul 3
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended ten candidates to the panel that will be used for filling vacancies of Executive Directors in various Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the year 2021-22.
These names have been shortlisted after the BBB, which is the head hunter for the government for filling top level posts in PSBs, insurance companies and other financial institutions, interfaced with 40 candidates (chief general managers and general managers) from various PSBs on July 2 and 3 for the position of Executive Directors, sources close to the development said.
The ten names that have been recommended (in the order of merit) for the Panel are Rajneesh Karnatak; Joydeep Dutta Roy; Nidhu Saxena, Kalyan Kumar; Ashwani Kumar; Ramjass Yadav, Asheesh Pandey, Ashok Chandra; A V Rama Rao and Shiv Bajrang Singh.
This panel will be operated in the financial year 2021–22, subject to availability of vacancies in the panel year 2021–22, sources said.
It maybe recalled that this time round the criteria for interviews had been tightened. Only those officers who had completed at least two years as General Managers or/and Chief General Manager and have three years of residual service as on April 1,2020 were considered.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...