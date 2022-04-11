Eight RBI regulated markets to open an hour earlier

×

This follows substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 a.m with effect from April 18, 2022.

The eight RBI regulated markets will open an hour earlier.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were amended with effect from April 7, 2020, from 10 am to 2 pm in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by Covid-19.

On November 9, 2020, the central bank had prescribed revised amended timing for market trading hours, extending the closing timing by half an hour to one-and-a-half hours for various markets.

“With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am,” RBI said in a statement.

Six RBI regulated markets—Call/notice/term money; Commercial Paper and Certificates of Deposit; Repo in Corporate Bonds; Government Securities; Foreign Currency/Indian Rupee Trades, including Forex Derivatives (other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges); and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges)—will function between 9 am to 3.30 pm.

Market repo in Government Securities and Tri-party repo in Government Securities markets will function between 9 am to 2.30 pm and 9 am to 3 pm, respectively.