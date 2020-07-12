Eight shortlisted for RBI deputy governor post; interview on July 23

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
A search panel headed by the cabinet secretary is scheduled to interview eight shortlisted candidates on July 23 for the post of RBI deputy governor, sources said.
The post had fallen vacant after senior-most deputy governor N S Vishwanathan demitted office three months ahead of his extended tenure on March 31 on health grounds after serving the monetary authority for 39 years.
The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has a list of eight names who would be interviewed via video conference on July 23, the sources said.
The selected name from the interview will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for final approval, they added.
Besides the cabinet secretary, other members of FSRASC include the RBI Governor, financial services secretary and two independent members.
This vacancy of RBI deputy governor has been reserved for the central bank’s internal candidate, who would look after the key supervisory and regulatory functions at the Mint Road.
As per the RBI Act, the central bank should have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.
At present, the RBI has three deputy governors -- B P Kanungo, M K Jain and Michael Debabrata Patra.
Earlier this year, the government extended Kanungo’s tenure by a year with effect from April 3, 2020.
Kanungo, whose term was to end on April 2, had taken charge as a deputy governor in April 2017.
The deputy governor appointments are made for an initial period of three years and the person is eligible for reappointment. The deputy governor gets a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...