Niro, an embedded consumer-lending platform, has announced the closure of its Series A round of ₹90 crore ($11 million) through a mix of equity ($8.5 million) and debt ($2.5 million).

With this funding round, Niro aims to expand its partner footprint, product offerings, and risk analytics capabilities and bolster its technology layer.

The Bangalore-based fintech company secured the equity funding from a consortium of investors including Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC, and others. Venture debt was funded by Innoven Capital. Previously, Niro raised its seed round of $3.5 million in October 2021, which was led by Elevar Equity.

Lending superpowers

Founded in 2021, Niro is an embedded lending platform that enables consumer internet platforms to become lending superpowers. Niro’s vision is to empower consumer internet platforms to become providers of competitive, frictionless, and innovative credit (and other financial) products for their consumers.

Aditya Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Niro, shared, “Raising capital, especially in this environment, is a testament to the success of the Niro thesis which has seen rapid & real validation in a very short span of time. We’re grateful for Elevar’s continued support, and excited to welcome GMO, Rebright Partners, MSIVC, Venture Catalysts and YAN to our journey. We strive to continue to deliver value for our platform partners, lenders, and ultimately, end consumers.”

Since its launch less than 16 months ago, Niro said it has been able to unlock growth by partnering with leading consumer internet companies such as Snapdeal, Quikr, Housing.com, and several others.