Engine of country’s growth, capital markets must be nurtured: Uday Kotak

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Terming capital markets as the engine of the country’s growth, veteran banker and CII President Uday Kotak, on Tuesday, said that policymakers need to keep in mind that this engine needs to be nurtured and sustained.
“The most defining aspect of the economy in the last one year was the way the capital markets stood by and supported the economy. We saw probably among the highest level of fund raise, active and functioning capital market, and the regulator SEBI and Ministry of Corporate Affairs were on their toes to do what is right for markets and its functioning and ensuring a delicate balance between the interest of issuers and investors,” he said at a CII Corporate Governance Summit.
Kotak, who is Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, further said: “It is here that we have had actually great support to our economy at a time of a crisis probably once in a 100 years.”
Those who had access to capitalwere able to navigate and survive the turbulent time, Kotak noted.
To have access to capital, corporate India must see continuous improvement in governance standards, he said, stressing that the success and failure of enterprise are now being determined by this very important point of corporate governance.
Addressing the event, Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman and CEO, Housing Development Finance Corporation, said investors use corporate governance as an indicator to judge the quality of a company’s management and the effectiveness of its board.
“It is now widely accepted by companies that sound principles of corporate governance are now necessary for their long term sustainability,” he said, adding that it is one of the focus areas of global investors when they make investments.
Outlining six key corporate governance trends, which have found traction in India in recent times, Mistry said independent directors should be adequately compensated for the additional time they spend in carrying out their duties through means such as stock options, apart from cash consideration.
“There should be no regulatory and legal bar in providing stock options to independent directors, in addition to cash compensation so long as the combination falls within the remuneration limit prescribed under the Companies Act,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI may consider this.
The six trends he listed on corporate governance include risk management, role of independent directors, reshaping of the board, shareholder activism, and whistle-blower policy.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...