Equitas SFB launches fintech accelerator programme ‘Equitech’

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday announced the launch of ‘Equitech’ – a fintech accelerator programme aimed at the start-up ecosystem. The programme, designed to scale-up, will help fintechs to curate their products and define a go-to-market strategy.
In a press release, the Chennai-based lender said, Equitech will help fintechs to reach the next level and take its product to the market in a more targeted manner. The programme was launched on August 7 and the application process for the enrolment has commenced. “Indian fintech ecosystem is experiencing exponential growth from almost all the sub-segments ranging from payments and regtech to robo-advisory and blockchain. This growth is driven by the innovative fintech start-ups that were able to create unique banking trends like BaaS, neo banking, open banking, autonomous finance etc,” Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head – Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank said in the release.
Also read: After hit by pandemic hard, start-ups on growth path: EY
“These innovations have significantly impacted the way Indian banking industry functions and has resulted in India seeing a 60% increase in fintech investments despite the pandemic. We are glad to be able to assist and nurture the future unicorns in upgrading the banking system for the next level,” he added.
Equitech will focus on banking aspects such as payments, lending, CASA, transaction banking, API banking, governance & regulations as well as technologies such as agri-tech, banking tech, clean energy, government tech and other horizontal segments across key focus areas. The shortlisted firms will be granted direct access to a world class infrastructure through Equitas Small Finance Bank’s tech platform and API sandbox for product development.
Besides, there will be specific cohorts along with mentors and a panel of experts, the start-ups will work closely with these experts to create their products. Equitas will provide the necessary support required from legal and regulatory aspects. The selected fintech may also get to service Equitas SFB either as their first commercial business partner or as a co-brand partner, the bank’s release said.
To enroll, a fintech start-up must be registered / incorporated within the last 6 years as on date of the accelerator programme opening and should have at least two full-time employees, with most important team members having expertise in their field. The start-up must present an innovative product/ idea with significant advantages over current industry offerings and should represent original ideas wholly owned with the freedom to use.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...