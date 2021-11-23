Money & Banking

Equitas SFB ties up with HDFC Bank for co-branded credit cards

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 23, 2021

The credit card can be availed in two categories Excite and Elegance

Equitas Small Finance Bank had HDFC Bank have partnered for co-branded credit cards.

“The credit cards will be available for Equitas Small Finance Bank’s customers, with an aim to provide them with the facilities of the banking ecosystem,” they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The credit card can be availed in two categories. The first category is the ‘Excite Credit Card’ which offers a credit limit from ₹25,000 to ₹2 lakh and the second category is the ‘Elegance Credit Card’ which offers credit limit of over ₹2 lakh.

