Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

Equitas Small Finance Bank, on Thursday, announced that it has launched a 3-in-1 account, which includes savings, trading and demat, to widen its product offerings and allows its customers to keep their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity. The bank will provide stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services.

“This product allows customers a secure seamless and convenient way to invest in their choice of investment instruments including equity, FDs, govt securities and mutual fund products. Customers can transfer money seamlessly between their bank account when they have a 3-in-1 account with us,” said Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head- Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank in a press statement.