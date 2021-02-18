Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers successfully migrates to Indian Bank app

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been successfully migrated to ‘IndOASIS’ - the mobile banking app of Indian Bank.
The customer account numbers of both the banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of Internet banking and mobile banking have also been retained. Now customers can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials, said a bank release.
Announcing the successful integration of the technology platform, Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, said, “The CBS integration was taken up over the weekend of February 13 and 14 and successfully completed in time. The CBS and all channels were made available for use by branches and customers. Now the integrated CBS is running smoothly across branches and channels. This is a ‘Big Bang’ merger by the CBS provider, TCS, where the data of 3,000 plus branches and all channels of erstwhile Allahabad Bank were migrated seamlessly to the Indian Bank database.”
“The CBS integration is the final step in our amalgamation journey ‘Project Sangam’. Starting immediately after the announcement of the merger, the journey posed severe challenges under Covid-19, but the determination and commitment of our teams from the field and Corporate Office saw it through. The support and cooperation from TCS (technology partner) and Deloitte (merger consultant) with our team made this possible,” she added.
ends
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...