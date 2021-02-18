Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers successfully migrates to Indian Bank app

The customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been successfully migrated to ‘IndOASIS’ - the mobile banking app of Indian Bank.

The customer account numbers of both the banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of Internet banking and mobile banking have also been retained. Now customers can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials, said a bank release.

Announcing the successful integration of the technology platform, Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, said, “The CBS integration was taken up over the weekend of February 13 and 14 and successfully completed in time. The CBS and all channels were made available for use by branches and customers. Now the integrated CBS is running smoothly across branches and channels. This is a ‘Big Bang’ merger by the CBS provider, TCS, where the data of 3,000 plus branches and all channels of erstwhile Allahabad Bank were migrated seamlessly to the Indian Bank database.”

“The CBS integration is the final step in our amalgamation journey ‘Project Sangam’. Starting immediately after the announcement of the merger, the journey posed severe challenges under Covid-19, but the determination and commitment of our teams from the field and Corporate Office saw it through. The support and cooperation from TCS (technology partner) and Deloitte (merger consultant) with our team made this possible,” she added.

