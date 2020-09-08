ESAF Bank announces fintech conclave

Healthy food for the body & positive thoughts for the mind
ESAF Small Finance Bank has announced its first fintech conclave providing fintech firms a platform to showcase their new digital banking solutions that facilitate last-mile financial inclusion.
The conclave endorses entrepreneurship in the banking sector and is open for start-ups, established and growth-phase technology firms, social innovators and entrepreneurs having innovative solutions that align with ESAF’s core mission of providing responsive banking services to underserved and unserved populations.
The competent finalist can eventually become a long-term strategic partner of the bank as the co-creator of new financial digital products that will be the latest enhancement in the banking sector, a press release said.
Fintech Conclave 2020 invites entrepreneurs who offer digital solutions to multi-partite banking. As the banking sector explores new digital avenues with customer satisfaction in the spotlight, the doors are open for entrepreneurs to devise digital products that meet the need.
K Paul Thomas, Managing Director and CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank, said: “Digital channel is a key component of the bank’s strategy, and over the years it has leveraged digital platforms for all its services. The bank is now aiming to look beyond this and wants technologically-advanced solutions and its extensive applications to help customers build sustainable livelihoods. Fintech Conclave 2020 would be a platform for such digital entrepreneurs.”
For the fintech conclave, firms can visit https://www.esafbank.com/esaf-fintech-conclave-2020/ and submit their applications. Short-listed companies will receive communication from the bank.
