ESAF Bank join hands with Nabard for local economic development

Esaf Small Finance Bank has joined hands with Nabard for local economic development. K. Rajan, the State Revenue Minister inaugurated the state-level Local Sustainable Economic Development Training Program organized by the bank in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said ESAF Small Finance Bank's state wide initiative on Local Sustainable Economic Development Training Program in collaboration with Nabard is a step towards building financial literacy at grass root levels.

K. Paul Thomas, MD and CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank, presided over the function. The project is aimed at bringing financial empowerment and economic independence at the local level through training and enabling the elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions to meaningfully intervene and build the well-being of the people in the constituencies they represent. Initially, this project will benefit 300 panchayats across Kerala.

P Balachandran, Chief General Manager, NABARD released a handbook to enable the elected representatives to equip the citizens with skills and knowledge for their long-term financial needs, in turn fostering local sustainable economic development. Three videos on Intelligent Borrowing, Credit Discipline, and Debt Distress Management were released at the function.