ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with SEBI

Sony WI-1000XM2 Review: Noise cancellation on top of excellent sound
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
ESAF Small Finance Bank on Monday filed draft papers with the markets regulator, SEBI, to float a Rs 976-crore initial public offering.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 176.2 crore, according to the draft prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The bank, in consultation with its book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 300 crore. If it is undertaken, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue, the draft papers noted.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the bank’s tier-1 capital (primarily loans or advances and investment portfolio) to meet future capital requirements.
The public issue is being managed by Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities.
The Kerala-based bank currently operates in 16 states and 1 union territory through 403 branches and 38 ultra-small branches, serving over 3.73 million customers.
The bank’s net profit increased from Rs 24.06 crore in September 2018 to Rs 92.44 crore in September 2019 and the interest earned increased from Rs 472.25 crore in September 2018 to Rs 660.68 crore in September 2019.
The bank will continue to focus on its rural and semi-urban franchisees and increase deposits across non-resident Indians, among others, according to the draft papers.
In 2017, AU Small Finance Bank launched its over Rs 1,900-crore initial share-sale.
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
The rupee (INR) faced substantial selling pressure against the dollar (USD) on Friday because of the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...