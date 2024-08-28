ESAF Small Finance Bank has launched the Inori RuPay Platinum Credit Card, a premium financial product designed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer cardholders exclusive benefits and privileges.

The card’s name “Inori” is derived from the Japanese word for “wish,” symbolising our aspiration to fulfil the desires and expectations of customers, a press release said.

Cardholders can enjoy a range of rewards, including exciting cashback offers on monthly transactions and comprehensive insurance coverage of up to ₹2 lakh. Additionally, the card provides access to exclusive merchant offers and global acceptance. The RuPay Platinum Credit Card also includes personalized concierge services, offering assistance with travel, dining, and lifestyle needs.

K Paul Thomas, MD and CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank, said, “We are proud to partner with NPCI in bringing this card to market and are confident that it will enhance our customers’ financial journey, providing unmatched benefits and a superior banking experience.”