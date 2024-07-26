ESAF Small Finance Bank has posted a 44 per cent rise in PAT at ₹63 crore in Q1 of FY25, compared to ₹43 crore in Q4 of FY24.

Net interest income was stable at ₹588 crore, compared to ₹591 crore in Q4 FY24. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 9.4 per cent.

Total business in the quarter grew 23.4 per cent YoY to ₹40,551 crore (₹32,860 crore), while gross advances surged by 30 per cent to ₹18,783 crore (₹14,444 crore).

The total loan book for the quarter was ₹19,664 crore, a 14 per cent increase. Of this, micro loans contributed 66 per cent, while retail loans and others accounted for 34 per cent. Disbursements during Q1 FY25 were ₹4,503 crore, consistent with the ₹4,509 crore disbursed in Q1 FY24.

Total deposits grew by 33.4 per cent YoY to ₹20,887 crore in Q1 FY25 (₹15,656 crore). CASA deposits increased by 72.8 per cent to ₹4,927 crore (₹2,852 crore) in the quarter under review, resulting in a CASA ratio of 23.6 per cent.

GNPA stood at 6.6 per cent in Q1 FY25, and net NPA at 3.2 per cent of advances.

K. Paul Thomas, MD & CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank, said, “Our bank continues to demonstrate robust growth across key metrics, with a 23.4 per cent per year increase in total business and a notable rise in CASA deposits. Deposits remain solid, with 92 per cent being retail deposits, which further solidifies our financial stability”.