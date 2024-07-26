ESAF Small Finance Bank has posted a 44 per cent rise in PAT at ₹63 crore in Q1 of FY25, compared to ₹43 crore in Q4 of FY24.
Net interest income was stable at ₹588 crore, compared to ₹591 crore in Q4 FY24. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 9.4 per cent.
Total business in the quarter grew 23.4 per cent YoY to ₹40,551 crore (₹32,860 crore), while gross advances surged by 30 per cent to ₹18,783 crore (₹14,444 crore).
The total loan book for the quarter was ₹19,664 crore, a 14 per cent increase. Of this, micro loans contributed 66 per cent, while retail loans and others accounted for 34 per cent. Disbursements during Q1 FY25 were ₹4,503 crore, consistent with the ₹4,509 crore disbursed in Q1 FY24.
Total deposits grew by 33.4 per cent YoY to ₹20,887 crore in Q1 FY25 (₹15,656 crore). CASA deposits increased by 72.8 per cent to ₹4,927 crore (₹2,852 crore) in the quarter under review, resulting in a CASA ratio of 23.6 per cent.
GNPA stood at 6.6 per cent in Q1 FY25, and net NPA at 3.2 per cent of advances.
K. Paul Thomas, MD & CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank, said, “Our bank continues to demonstrate robust growth across key metrics, with a 23.4 per cent per year increase in total business and a notable rise in CASA deposits. Deposits remain solid, with 92 per cent being retail deposits, which further solidifies our financial stability”.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.