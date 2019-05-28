Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Tuesday May 28, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
71.13 70.44 69.96 69.72 69.75 US Dollar 69.63 69.62 69.89 70.37 71.05
80.78 79.41 78.45 78.00 78.03 Euro 77.90 77.89 78.18 78.91 80.1
90.89 89.64 88.75 88.31 88.34 Pound Sterling 88.23 88.22 88.52 89.25 90.41
65.97 64.89 64.12 63.76 63.79 Japanese Yen* 63.67 63.66 63.91 64.49 65.45
72.02 70.74 69.84 69.42 69.44 Swiss Franc 69.30 69.29 69.58 70.24 71.35
6.62 6.65 6.67 10.45 10.45 Danish Kroner 10.43 10.43 6.56 6.67 6.66
1.38 1.38 1.38 50.61 50.63 Singapore Dollar 50.54 50.53 1.37 1.38 1.38
7.84 7.84 7.85 8.88 8.89 Hong Kong Dollar 8.87 8.87 7.83 7.85 7.84
0.69 0.69 0.69 48.25 48.27 Australian Dollar 48.21 48.20 0.70 0.69 0.69
0.66 0.66 0.65 45.64 45.66 New Zealand Dollar 45.59 45.59 0.66 0.65 0.66
8.66 8.68 8.69 8.02 8.03 Norwegian Kroner 8.01 8.01 8.64 8.69 8.68
9.49 9.53 9.55 7.30 7.30 Swedish Kroner 7.28 7.28 9.43 9.55 9.53
1.34 1.35 1.35 51.75 51.77 Canadian Dollar 51.67 51.66 1.34 1.35 1.35
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on May 28, 2019
