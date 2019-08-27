Exchange Rates

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
|Indicative on Tuesday August 27, 2019
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|73.06
|72.32
|71.81
|71.54
|71.57
|US Dollar
|71.45
|71.44
|71.75
|72.26
|73
|82.27
|80.87
|79.95
|79.46
|79.49
|Euro
|79.37
|79.36
|79.7
|80.45
|81.64
|90.33
|89.1
|88.29
|87.83
|87.87
|Pound Sterling
|87.76
|87.74
|88.09
|88.82
|89.95
|69.95
|68.78
|68.01
|67.61
|67.64
|Japanese Yen*
|67.52
|67.51
|67.81
|68.44
|69.42
|75.74
|74.36
|73.45
|72.96
|72.99
|Swiss Franc
|72.84
|72.83
|73.18
|73.9
|75.06
|6.66
|6.70
|6.71
|10.66
|10.66
|Danish Kroner
|10.64
|10.64
|6.62
|6.71
|6.70
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|51.56
|51.58
|Singapore Dollar
|51.48
|51.48
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|7.84
|7.84
|7.84
|9.12
|9.12
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.11
|9.11
|7.84
|7.84
|7.84
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|48.41
|48.43
|Australian Dollar
|48.36
|48.35
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|45.64
|45.66
|New Zealand Dollar
|45.61
|45.6
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|8.98
|8.98
|8.99
|7.96
|7.96
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.94
|7.94
|8.97
|8.99
|8.99
|9.58
|9.61
|9.64
|7.42
|7.43
|Swedish Kroner
|7.41
|7.41
|9.53
|9.64
|9.62
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|54.08
|54.10
|Canadian Dollar
|53.99
|53.99
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Wait for correction before considering to buy at lower levels
Both the Sensex and the Nifty witnessed a sharp fall, but supports provided cushion
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...