Wednesday, September 04, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday September 04, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
73.73 72.95 72.44 72.18 72.20 US Dollar 72.08 72.08 72.35 72.86 73.63
82.27 80.85 79.93 79.44 79.48 Euro 79.37 79.36 79.63 80.39 81.6
90.55 89.3 88.48 88.02 88.06 Pound Sterling 87.94 87.93 88.23 88.97 90.13
70.31 69.11 68.36 67.94 67.97 Japanese Yen* 67.84 67.84 68.1 68.75 69.75
76.08 74.66 73.75 73.27 73.30 Swiss Franc 73.15 73.14 73.44 74.18 75.36
6.72 6.76 6.77 10.65 10.66 Danish Kroner 10.64 10.64 6.67 6.77 6.76
1.38 1.39 1.39 52.07 52.09 Singapore Dollar 51.99 51.98 1.38 1.39 1.39
7.84 7.84 7.84 9.20 9.21 Hong Kong Dollar 9.19 9.19 7.84 7.84 7.84
0.68 0.68 0.68 48.99 49.01 Australian Dollar 48.95 48.94 0.68 0.68 0.68
0.64 0.64 0.64 45.84 45.86 New Zealand Dollar 45.79 45.78 0.64 0.64 0.64
9.05 9.06 9.07 7.96 7.96 Norwegian Kroner 7.95 7.94 9.05 9.07 9.06
9.71 9.75 9.77 7.39 7.39 Swedish Kroner 7.38 7.38 9.66 9.77 9.75
1.33 1.33 1.33 54.20 54.22 Canadian Dollar 54.13 54.12 1.33 1.33 1.33
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on September 04, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.