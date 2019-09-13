Friday, September 13, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Friday September 13, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
72.59 71.78 71.26 70.98 71.00 US Dollar 70.88 70.88 71.22 71.74 72.56
81.64 80.18 79.25 78.76 78.79 Euro 78.69 78.68 79.03 79.79 81.04
90.95 89.64 88.81 88.35 88.39 Pound Sterling 88.25 88.24 88.66 89.41 90.61
68.1 66.88 66.14 65.73 65.76 Japanese Yen* 65.63 65.62 65.96 66.59 67.6
74.77 73.35 72.46 71.98 72.01 Swiss Franc 71.86 71.85 72.23 72.95 74.14
6.68 6.71 6.73 10.55 10.55 Danish Kroner 10.54 10.53 6.63 6.73 6.71
1.37 1.37 1.37 51.72 51.74 Singapore Dollar 51.64 51.63 1.37 1.37 1.37
7.82 7.83 7.83 9.07 9.07 Hong Kong Dollar 9.06 9.05 7.82 7.83 7.83
0.69 0.69 0.69 48.79 48.81 Australian Dollar 48.73 48.73 0.69 0.69 0.69
0.64 0.64 0.64 45.34 45.36 New Zealand Dollar 45.30 45.30 0.64 0.64 0.64
8.93 8.94 8.94 7.94 7.94 Norwegian Kroner 7.92 7.92 8.92 8.94 8.94
9.54 9.57 9.59 7.40 7.40 Swedish Kroner 7.39 7.39 9.48 9.59 9.57
1.32 1.32 1.32 53.66 53.69 Canadian Dollar 53.58 53.57 1.32 1.32 1.32
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on September 13, 2019
