Thursday, October 24, 2019

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 24, 2019
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
72.52 71.73 71.3 71.07 71.1 US Dollar 70.98 70.97 71.23 71.66 72.45
81.68 80.34 79.5 79.08 79.11 Euro 79.01 79.00 79.25 79.91 81.14
93.87 92.64 91.89 91.50 91.53 Pound Sterling 91.41 91.40 91.7 92.35 93.56
67.59 66.51 65.82 65.48 65.51 Japanese Yen* 65.38 65.37 65.63 66.15 67.17
74.3 73.03 72.21 71.81 71.84 Swiss Franc 71.69 71.68 71.97 72.58 73.75
6.66 6.70 6.71 10.59 10.59 Danish Kroner 10.57 10.57 6.62 6.71 6.70
1.36 1.36 1.36 52.15 52.17 Singapore Dollar 52.08 52.07 1.36 1.36 1.36
7.83 7.84 7.84 9.07 9.07 Hong Kong Dollar 9.05 9.05 7.83 7.84 7.84
0.68 0.68 0.68 48.53 48.55 Australian Dollar 48.50 48.49 0.69 0.68 0.68
0.64 0.64 0.64 45.43 45.45 New Zealand Dollar 45.40 45.39 0.64 0.64 0.64
9.09 9.10 9.10 7.81 7.81 Norwegian Kroner 7.80 7.80 9.09 9.10 9.10
9.56 9.59 9.61 7.39 7.40 Swedish Kroner 7.38 7.38 9.52 9.61 9.60
1.31 1.31 1.31 54.37 54.39 Canadian Dollar 54.28 54.28 1.31 1.31 1.31
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on October 24, 2019
