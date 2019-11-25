Exchange Rates

Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
|Indicative on Monday November 25, 2019
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|73.15
|72.41
|72
|71.78
|71.82
|US Dollar
|71.70
|71.68
|71.9
|72.31
|73.05
|81.56
|80.27
|79.46
|79.08
|79.11
|Euro
|79.01
|79.00
|79.2
|79.8
|80.97
|94.74
|93.54
|92.81
|92.45
|92.49
|Pound Sterling
|92.37
|92.36
|92.6
|93.19
|94.37
|67.94
|66.9
|66.23
|65.92
|65.95
|Japanese Yen*
|65.84
|65.83
|66.03
|66.5
|67.49
|74.32
|73.1
|72.31
|71.95
|71.98
|Swiss Franc
|71.83
|71.82
|72.06
|72.62
|73.74
|6.73
|6.77
|6.78
|10.59
|10.59
|Danish Kroner
|10.57
|10.57
|6.69
|6.78
|6.77
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|52.60
|52.62
|Singapore Dollar
|52.52
|52.51
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|7.83
|7.83
|7.83
|9.17
|9.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.16
|9.16
|7.83
|7.83
|7.83
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|48.68
|48.70
|Australian Dollar
|48.63
|48.62
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|45.98
|46.00
|New Zealand Dollar
|45.93
|45.92
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|9.17
|9.18
|9.18
|7.82
|7.82
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.81
|7.81
|9.17
|9.18
|9.18
|9.59
|9.62
|9.64
|7.45
|7.45
|Swedish Kroner
|7.44
|7.44
|9.55
|9.64
|9.62
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|53.98
|54
|Canadian Dollar
|53.89
|53.89
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
