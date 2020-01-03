Friday, January 03, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Friday January 03, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
73.4 72.58 72.09 71.86 71.88 US Dollar 71.76 71.76 72 72.48 73.3
82.7 81.31 80.47 80.05 80.08 Euro 79.98 79.96 80.2 80.9 82.12
96.5 95.19 94.4 94.00 94.04 Pound Sterling 93.91 93.90 94.19 94.89 96.14
68.55 67.44 66.77 66.43 66.46 Japanese Yen* 66.33 66.32 66.56 67.13 68.12
76.42 75.09 74.27 73.86 73.90 Swiss Franc 73.74 73.73 74.01 74.67 75.83
6.66 6.69 6.71 10.71 10.72 Danish Kroner 10.70 10.70 6.62 6.71 6.69
1.35 1.35 1.35 53.24 53.26 Singapore Dollar 53.16 53.15 1.35 1.35 1.35
7.78 7.78 7.78 9.24 9.24 Hong Kong Dollar 9.23 9.22 7.79 7.78 7.78
0.70 0.69 0.69 49.92 49.95 Australian Dollar 49.87 49.86 0.70 0.69 0.70
0.67 0.67 0.67 47.88 47.90 New Zealand Dollar 47.82 47.82 0.67 0.67 0.67
8.82 8.82 8.82 8.15 8.15 Norwegian Kroner 8.14 8.13 8.82 8.82 8.82
9.36 9.39 9.40 7.64 7.64 Swedish Kroner 7.63 7.63 9.32 9.40 9.39
1.30 1.30 1.30 55.34 55.37 Canadian Dollar 55.26 55.25 1.30 1.30 1.30
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on January 03, 2020
