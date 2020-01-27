Monday, January 27, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Monday January 27, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
72.98 72.25 71.73 71.50 71.52 US Dollar 71.40 71.40 71.63 72.15 72.88
81.37 80.12 79.23 78.83 78.86 Euro 78.74 78.73 78.98 79.7 80.81
95.88 94.67 93.81 93.41 93.45 Pound Sterling 93.30 93.28 93.58 94.35 95.48
67.63 66.63 65.92 65.60 65.63 Japanese Yen* 65.50 65.49 65.73 66.31 67.2
76.25 75.03 74.17 73.78 73.81 Swiss Franc 73.65 73.64 73.91 74.61 75.67
6.73 6.76 6.78 10.55 10.55 Danish Kroner 10.54 10.53 6.69 6.78 6.76
1.36 1.36 1.36 52.70 52.72 Singapore Dollar 52.62 52.61 1.35 1.36 1.36
7.78 7.78 7.78 9.19 9.20 Hong Kong Dollar 9.18 9.18 7.79 7.78 7.78
0.68 0.68 0.68 48.42 48.44 Australian Dollar 48.38 48.37 0.68 0.68 0.68
0.66 0.66 0.66 46.88 46.90 New Zealand Dollar 46.85 46.84 0.66 0.66 0.66
9.10 9.11 9.11 7.85 7.85 Norwegian Kroner 7.84 7.84 9.10 9.11 9.11
9.55 9.58 9.59 7.45 7.46 Swedish Kroner 7.44 7.44 9.51 9.59 9.58
1.32 1.32 1.32 54.24 54.26 Canadian Dollar 54.15 54.14 1.32 1.32 1.32
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
