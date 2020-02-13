Thursday, February 13, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday February 13, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
72.71 72.04 71.58 71.37 71.40 US Dollar 71.28 71.27 71.46 71.93 72.6
79.79 78.63 77.84 77.48 77.51 Euro 77.38 77.37 77.57 78.21 79.23
95.2 94.1 93.34 93.01 93.04 Pound Sterling 92.92 92.90 93.12 93.8 94.82
66.91 65.98 65.33 65.04 65.07 Japanese Yen* 64.94 64.93 65.12 65.65 66.48
75.23 74.07 73.28 72.93 72.96 Swiss Franc 72.80 72.79 73.02 73.64 74.63
6.84 6.87 6.88 10.37 10.38 Danish Kroner 10.36 10.35 6.80 6.88 6.87
1.39 1.39 1.39 51.40 51.42 Singapore Dollar 51.33 51.32 1.39 1.39 1.39
7.77 7.77 7.77 9.19 9.19 Hong Kong Dollar 9.18 9.18 7.77 7.77 7.77
0.67 0.67 0.67 48.06 48.08 Australian Dollar 48.02 48.01 0.68 0.67 0.67
0.65 0.65 0.65 46.07 46.09 New Zealand Dollar 46.03 46.03 0.65 0.65 0.65
9.25 9.25 9.25 7.72 7.72 Norwegian Kroner 7.70 7.70 9.25 9.25 9.25
9.61 9.64 9.65 7.39 7.40 Swedish Kroner 7.38 7.38 9.58 9.65 9.64
1.32 1.32 1.32 53.88 53.90 Canadian Dollar 53.79 53.79 1.32 1.32 1.32
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on February 13, 2020
