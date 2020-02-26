Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday February 26, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
73.09 72.4 71.95 71.71 71.74 US Dollar 71.61 71.6 71.87 72.32 73
80.28 79.11 78.35 77.93 77.97 Euro 77.83 77.82 78.11 78.75 79.77
94.85 93.76 93.05 92.65 92.69 Pound Sterling 92.53 92.52 92.85 93.51 94.54
66.8 65.87 65.25 64.92 64.95 Japanese Yen* 64.82 64.81 65.07 65.58 66.41
75.85 74.69 73.92 73.51 73.54 Swiss Franc 73.38 73.37 73.67 74.29 75.3
6.83 6.86 6.87 10.43 10.44 Danish Kroner 10.42 10.42 6.79 6.87 6.86
1.40 1.40 1.40 51.30 51.32 Singapore Dollar 51.22 51.21 1.40 1.40 1.40
7.79 7.79 7.79 9.20 9.21 Hong Kong Dollar 9.19 9.19 7.79 7.79 7.79
0.66 0.66 0.66 47.08 47.10 Australian Dollar 47.02 47.01 0.66 0.66 0.66
0.63 0.63 0.63 45.13 45.15 New Zealand Dollar 45.09 45.09 0.63 0.63 0.63
9.39 9.39 9.40 7.63 7.64 Norwegian Kroner 7.62 7.62 9.39 9.40 9.40
9.69 9.72 9.73 7.37 7.37 Swedish Kroner 7.35 7.35 9.66 9.73 9.72
1.33 1.33 1.33 53.90 53.93 Canadian Dollar 53.81 53.81 1.33 1.33 1.33
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on February 26, 2020
