Friday, February 28, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Friday February 28, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
73.7 73 72.52 72.27 72.3 US Dollar 72.15 72.14 72.46 72.94 73.64
81.81 80.66 79.86 79.43 79.46 Euro 79.31 79.30 79.64 80.32 81.37
95.3 94.24 93.49 93.08 93.12 Pound Sterling 92.93 92.92 93.32 94.01 95.06
68.44 67.52 66.87 66.52 66.55 Japanese Yen* 66.39 66.38 66.7 67.25 68.1
77.19 76.02 75.23 74.80 74.83 Swiss Franc 74.66 74.65 74.99 75.66 76.68
6.76 6.78 6.80 10.63 10.64 Danish Kroner 10.61 10.61 6.72 6.80 6.78
1.39 1.39 1.39 51.81 51.83 Singapore Dollar 51.71 51.70 1.39 1.39 1.39
7.79 7.79 7.79 9.27 9.28 Hong Kong Dollar 9.26 9.26 7.79 7.79 7.79
0.65 0.65 0.65 47.03 47.05 Australian Dollar 46.96 46.95 0.65 0.65 0.65
0.62 0.62 0.62 45.08 45.09 New Zealand Dollar 45.01 45.01 0.62 0.62 0.62
9.45 9.45 9.45 7.65 7.65 Norwegian Kroner 7.63 7.63 9.45 9.45 9.45
9.67 9.70 9.71 7.44 7.44 Swedish Kroner 7.43 7.43 9.64 9.71 9.70
1.34 1.34 1.34 53.74 53.76 Canadian Dollar 53.63 53.62 1.35 1.34 1.34
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on February 28, 2020
