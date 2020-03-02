Monday, March 02, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Monday March 02, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
74.28 73.56 73.09 72.80 72.82 US Dollar 72.70 72.68 73.03 73.5 74.22
83.3 82.15 81.38 80.89 80.92 Euro 80.79 80.78 81.16 81.83 82.87
95.02 93.96 93.25 92.79 92.83 Pound Sterling 92.69 92.67 93.1 93.77 94.81
69.5 68.57 67.95 67.56 67.59 Japanese Yen* 67.45 67.44 67.78 68.33 69.18
78.41 77.25 76.49 76.00 76.03 Swiss Franc 75.87 75.86 76.25 76.91 77.94
6.69 6.71 6.72 10.82 10.83 Danish Kroner 10.81 10.81 6.65 6.72 6.71
1.39 1.39 1.39 52.40 52.42 Singapore Dollar 52.32 52.31 1.39 1.39 1.39
7.78 7.78 7.78 9.36 9.36 Hong Kong Dollar 9.34 9.34 7.78 7.78 7.78
0.66 0.65 0.65 47.62 47.64 Australian Dollar 47.57 47.56 0.66 0.65 0.65
0.63 0.63 0.63 45.61 45.63 New Zealand Dollar 45.58 45.57 0.63 0.63 0.63
9.36 9.36 9.36 7.78 7.78 Norwegian Kroner 7.76 7.76 9.37 9.36 9.36
9.50 9.53 9.54 7.63 7.63 Swedish Kroner 7.62 7.62 9.48 9.54 9.53
1.34 1.34 1.34 54.50 54.53 Canadian Dollar 54.42 54.42 1.34 1.34 1.34
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 02, 2020
