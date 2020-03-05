Thursday, March 05, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday March 05, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
74.89 74.19 73.71 73.43 73.46 US Dollar 73.32 73.31 73.66 74.14 74.84
84.46 83.39 82.62 82.18 82.22 Euro 82.09 82.08 82.44 83.1 84.1
96.86 95.86 95.16 94.75 94.78 Pound Sterling 94.64 94.63 95.05 95.72 96.7
70.55 69.67 69.06 68.70 68.72 Japanese Yen* 68.58 68.56 68.91 69.46 70.28
79.48 78.39 77.64 77.20 77.23 Swiss Franc 77.05 77.04 77.44 78.08 79.07
6.64 6.66 6.67 11.00 11.01 Danish Kroner 10.98 10.98 6.61 6.67 6.66
1.38 1.38 1.39 53.01 53.03 Singapore Dollar 52.92 52.92 1.38 1.39 1.38
7.77 7.77 7.77 9.45 9.45 Hong Kong Dollar 9.44 9.43 7.77 7.77 7.77
0.66 0.66 0.66 48.59 48.61 Australian Dollar 48.53 48.52 0.66 0.66 0.66
0.63 0.63 0.63 46.33 46.35 New Zealand Dollar 46.29 46.29 0.63 0.63 0.63
9.27 9.26 9.26 7.93 7.94 Norwegian Kroner 7.92 7.92 9.28 9.26 9.26
9.43 9.45 9.46 7.76 7.77 Swedish Kroner 7.75 7.75 9.41 9.46 9.45
1.34 1.34 1.34 54.72 54.74 Canadian Dollar 54.62 54.62 1.34 1.34 1.34
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 05, 2020
