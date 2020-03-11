Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday March 11, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.22 74.51 74.01 73.71 73.74 US Dollar 73.62 73.61 73.97 74.47 75.18
85.83 84.79 84.03 83.57 83.60 Euro 83.50 83.49 83.87 84.55 85.53
97.37 96.4 95.73 95.28 95.32 Pound Sterling 95.20 95.18 95.62 96.31 97.27
72.38 71.51 70.89 70.51 70.54 Japanese Yen* 70.4 70.39 70.76 71.33 72.14
81.19 80.13 79.38 78.92 78.95 Swiss Franc 78.81 78.8 79.2 79.86 80.85
6.56 6.58 6.59 11.19 11.19 Danish Kroner 11.17 11.17 6.54 6.59 6.58
1.39 1.39 1.39 53.09 53.11 Singapore Dollar 53.01 53.00 1.39 1.39 1.39
7.77 7.77 7.77 9.49 9.49 Hong Kong Dollar 9.48 9.47 7.77 7.77 7.77
0.65 0.65 0.65 48.05 48.07 Australian Dollar 48.01 48.00 0.65 0.65 0.65
0.63 0.63 0.63 46.53 46.55 New Zealand Dollar 46.51 46.50 0.63 0.63 0.63
9.60 9.58 9.57 7.70 7.70 Norwegian Kroner 7.69 7.69 9.61 9.57 9.58
9.44 9.45 9.45 7.80 7.8 Swedish Kroner 7.78 7.78 9.42 9.45 9.45
1.37 1.37 1.37 53.64 53.66 Canadian Dollar 53.56 53.55 1.37 1.37 1.37
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 11, 2020
