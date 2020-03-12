Thursday, March 12, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday March 12, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.83 75.11 74.63 74.32 74.35 US Dollar 74.22 74.21 74.55 75.03 75.75
85.8 84.73 83.94 83.45 83.49 Euro 83.37 83.36 83.71 84.39 85.42
96.26 95.36 94.66 94.16 94.20 Pound Sterling 94.07 94.05 94.45 95.15 96.14
73.48 72.58 71.95 71.49 71.52 Japanese Yen* 71.37 71.36 71.71 72.34 73.18
81.44 80.34 79.56 79.06 79.10 Swiss Franc 78.92 78.91 79.3 79.98 81.02
6.62 6.64 6.65 11.17 11.18 Danish Kroner 11.15 11.15 6.59 6.65 6.64
1.40 1.40 1.41 52.89 52.91 Singapore Dollar 52.79 52.78 1.40 1.41 1.40
7.78 7.78 7.78 9.55 9.55 Hong Kong Dollar 9.54 9.54 7.78 7.78 7.78
0.64 0.64 0.64 47.22 47.24 Australian Dollar 47.17 47.17 0.63 0.64 0.64
0.62 0.62 0.62 45.93 45.95 New Zealand Dollar 45.90 45.89 0.62 0.62 0.62
10.05 10.03 10.03 7.41 7.42 Norwegian Kroner 7.40 7.4 10.06 10.03 10.03
9.65 9.66 9.67 7.68 7.68 Swedish Kroner 7.67 7.67 9.64 9.67 9.67
1.38 1.38 1.38 53.76 53.79 Canadian Dollar 53.68 53.67 1.38 1.38 1.38
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 12, 2020
TOPICS