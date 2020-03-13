Exchange Rates

Friday, March 13, 2020

Indicative on Friday March 13, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.44 74.73 74.25 73.93 73.96 US Dollar 73.83 73.82 74.17 74.65 75.36
84.75 83.71 82.94 82.45 82.48 Euro 82.36 82.35 82.71 83.38 84.37
94.63 93.71 93.03 92.55 92.58 Pound Sterling 92.45 92.44 92.84 93.52 94.47
71.16 70.24 69.63 69.18 69.21 Japanese Yen* 69.06 69.06 69.4 70 70.81
80.28 79.19 78.43 77.94 77.98 Swiss Franc 77.81 77.80 78.19 78.85 79.85
6.66 6.69 6.70 11.03 11.04 Danish Kroner 11.02 11.02 6.64 6.70 6.69
1.41 1.41 1.41 52.40 52.42 Singapore Dollar 52.31 52.30 1.41 1.41 1.41
7.77 7.77 7.77 9.52 9.52 Hong Kong Dollar 9.50 9.50 7.77 7.77 7.77
0.63 0.63 0.63 46.63 46.65 Australian Dollar 46.58 46.57 0.63 0.63 0.63
0.61 0.62 0.62 45.48 45.5 New Zealand Dollar 45.45 45.44 0.61 0.62 0.61
9.95 9.94 9.94 7.44 7.44 Norwegian Kroner 7.43 7.43 9.96 9.94 9.94
9.72 9.73 9.74 7.59 7.59 Swedish Kroner 7.58 7.58 9.70 9.74 9.73
1.38 1.38 1.38 53.53 53.55 Canadian Dollar 53.44 53.44 1.38 1.38 1.38
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 13, 2020
