Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Tuesday March 17, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.94 75.19 74.69 74.33 74.36 US Dollar 74.23 74.22 74.61 75.11 75.86
84.17 83.13 82.31 81.64 81.68 Euro 81.56 81.55 81.95 82.76 83.69
92.09 91.19 90.49 89.86 89.90 Pound Sterling 89.77 89.76 90.2 90.99 91.94
71.59 70.71 70.09 69.49 69.52 Japanese Yen* 69.37 69.36 69.75 70.48 71.3
80.08 78.94 78.12 77.38 77.41 Swiss Franc 77.24 77.23 77.67 78.54 79.56
6.75 6.77 6.80 10.93 10.93 Danish Kroner 10.91 10.91 6.73 6.80 6.78
1.43 1.43 1.43 52.04 52.06 Singapore Dollar 51.95 51.94 1.43 1.43 1.43
7.77 7.76 7.76 9.57 9.58 Hong Kong Dollar 9.56 9.56 7.77 7.76 7.76
0.60 0.60 0.60 44.64 44.65 Australian Dollar 44.59 44.58 0.60 0.60 0.60
0.60 0.60 0.60 44.31 44.33 New Zealand Dollar 44.28 44.27 0.59 0.60 0.60
10.45 10.45 10.46 7.11 7.11 Norwegian Kroner 7.10 7.09 10.45 10.46 10.46
9.93 9.94 9.96 7.46 7.46 Swedish Kroner 7.45 7.45 9.91 9.96 9.94
1.41 1.41 1.41 52.63 52.65 Canadian Dollar 52.54 52.53 1.41 1.41 1.41
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 17, 2020
TOPICS