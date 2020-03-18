Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday March 18, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.96 75.21 74.68 74.32 74.36 US Dollar 74.24 74.22 74.56 75.1 75.84
83.59 82.56 81.77 81.22 81.26 Euro 81.15 81.14 81.48 82.19 83.18
90.15 89.26 88.56 88.04 88.07 Pound Sterling 87.96 87.95 88.32 89.04 89.96
71.01 70.15 69.52 68.99 69.02 Japanese Yen* 68.89 68.88 69.21 69.88 70.69
79.53 78.43 77.62 77.05 77.08 Swiss Franc 76.93 76.92 77.3 78.03 79.01
11.21 11.06 10.95 10.87 10.88 Danish Kroner 10.86 10.86 10.91 11.01 11.15
52.83 52.27 51.87 51.60 51.62 Singapore Dollar 51.52 51.52 51.77 52.15 52.68
9.77 9.68 9.62 9.57 9.57 Hong Kong Dollar 9.56 9.56 9.6 9.67 9.76
44.77 44.35 44.01 43.81 43.82 Australian Dollar 43.78 43.77 43.95 44.26 44.69
44.25 43.86 43.59 43.39 43.41 New Zealand Dollar 43.37 43.36 43.53 43.82 44.2
7.11 7.04 6.99 6.95 6.96 Norwegian Kroner 6.94 6.94 6.98 7.02 7.09
7.59 7.45 7.44 7.40 7.4 Swedish Kroner 7.38 7.38 7.42 7.48 7.57
52.88 52.32 51.92 51.66 51.68 Canadian Dollar 51.58 51.58 51.82 52.2 52.74
Source: State Bank Of India, Chennai
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on March 18, 2020
