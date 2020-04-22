Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday April 22, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
78.23 77.45 76.97 77.49 77.53 US Dollar 76.04 76.04 76.92 77.39 78.17
85.26 84.21 83.56 84.07 84.11 Euro 82.42 82.5 83.48 84.12 85.14
96.63 95.63 95 95.22 95.27 Pound Sterling 93.3 93.39 94.91 95.53 96.52
72.84 71.98 71.42 72.21 72.28 Japanese Yen* 70.41 70.48 71.35 71.91 72.75
81.13 80.06 79.41 80.11 80.19 Swiss Franc 78.1 78.17 79.33 79.96 81.02
11.29 11.2 6.86 11.54 11.57 Danish Kroner 10.74 10.77 11.44 6.86 11.19
54.25 53.89 1.43 54.31 54.37 Singapore Dollar 52.98 53.03 54.84 1.43 53.83
9.97 9.91 7.75 10.02 10.03 Hong Kong Dollar 9.79 9.8 10.06 7.75 9.9
49.08 48.77 0.63 48.92 48.94 Australian Dollar 47.9 47.95 49.57 0.63 48.7
46.36 46.1 0.6 46.29 46.31 New Zealand Dollar 45.31 45.36 46.8 0.6 46.04
7.29 7.24 10.62 7.58 7.61 Norwegian Kroner 6.78 6.81 7.36 10.62 7.23
7.7 7.64 10.06 8 8.03 Swedish Kroner 7.2 7.23 7.78 10.05 7.64
54.7 54.34 1.41 54.63 54.68 Canadian Dollar 53.29 53.34 55.3 1.41 54.28
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on April 22, 2020
