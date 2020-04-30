Thursday, April 30, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Thursday April 30, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
76.6 75.86 75.37 75.7 75.74 US Dollar 74.27 74.27 75.34 75.82 76.57
83.66 82.67 82.02 82.2 82.24 Euro 80.57 80.65 81.97 82.6 83.58
95.87 94.91 94.28 94.4 94.44 Pound Sterling 92.47 92.57 94.2 94.83 95.8
72.08 71.27 70.71 71.26 71.33 Japanese Yen* 69.46 69.53 70.67 71.23 72.05
79.36 78.35 77.71 77.91 77.99 Swiss Franc 75.93 76.01 77.65 78.29 79.29
6.84 6.85 6.86 11.35 11.38 Danish Kroner 10.55 10.58 6.83 6.85 6.85
1.41 1.41 1.41 53.82 53.87 Singapore Dollar 52.48 52.54 1.41 1.41 1.41
7.76 7.75 7.75 9.79 9.8 Hong Kong Dollar 9.56 9.57 7.76 7.75 7.75
0.65 0.65 0.65 49.76 49.78 Australian Dollar 48.72 48.76 0.65 0.65 0.65
0.61 0.61 0.61 46.59 46.62 New Zealand Dollar 45.61 45.65 0.61 0.61 0.61
10.27 10.27 10.27 7.7 7.73 Norwegian Kroner 6.9 6.93 10.27 10.27 10.27
9.8 9.8 9.8 8.05 8.08 Swedish Kroner 7.25 7.28 9.79 9.8 9.8
1.39 1.39 1.39 54.77 54.82 Canadian Dollar 53.41 53.46 1.39 1.39 1.39
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on April 30, 2020
