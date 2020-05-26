Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Tuesday May 26, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
77.1 76.36 75.91 76.43 76.47 US Dollar 74.99 74.99 75.88 76.33 77.07
84.84 83.86 83.26 83.47 83.52 Euro 81.83 81.91 83.21 83.81 84.78
95.05 94.11 93.53 93.41 93.46 Pound Sterling 91.51 91.61 93.47 94.05 94.98
71.83 71.03 70.54 71.06 71.14 Japanese Yen* 69.28 69.35 70.51 70.99 71.79
80.06 79.06 78.46 78.99 79.07 Swiss Franc 76.99 77.07 78.42 79.02 80
6.79 6.8 6.8 11.52 11.55 Danish Kroner 10.72 10.75 6.77 6.8 6.8
1.42 1.42 1.42 53.91 53.96 Singapore Dollar 52.58 52.63 1.42 1.42 1.42
7.77 7.76 7.75 9.88 9.89 Hong Kong Dollar 9.65 9.66 7.79 7.75 7.76
0.66 0.66 0.66 50.31 50.33 Australian Dollar 49.26 49.31 0.66 0.66 0.66
0.62 0.62 0.62 46.93 46.95 New Zealand Dollar 45.94 45.98 0.62 0.62 0.62
9.93 9.93 9.94 8.01 8.04 Norwegian Kroner 7.21 7.24 9.92 9.93 9.93
9.61 9.62 9.62 8.26 8.29 Swedish Kroner 7.46 7.49 9.61 9.62 9.61
1.39 1.39 1.39 54.98 55.03 Canadian Dollar 53.62 53.67 1.39 1.39 1.39
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
Published on May 26, 2020
