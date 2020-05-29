Exchange Rates

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
|Indicative on Friday May 29, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Forward (Months)
|Spot
|Currency
|Spot
|Forward (Months)
|6
|3
|1
|TT*
|Bill
|TT*
|Bill
|1
|3
|6
|77.05
|76.32
|75.86
|76.37
|76.4
|US Dollar
|74.92
|74.92
|75.82
|76.29
|77.02
|86.04
|85.04
|84.41
|84.73
|84.77
|Euro
|83.06
|83.15
|84.36
|84.99
|85.96
|94.86
|93.93
|93.34
|94.21
|94.26
|Pound Sterling
|92.3
|92.39
|93.26
|93.86
|94.79
|72.02
|71.23
|70.72
|71.39
|71.46
|Japanese Yen*
|69.6
|69.67
|70.68
|71.18
|71.98
|80.52
|79.53
|78.9
|79.54
|79.62
|Swiss Franc
|77.53
|77.6
|78.84
|79.47
|80.45
|6.68
|6.69
|6.7
|11.68
|11.71
|Danish Kroner
|10.88
|10.91
|6.67
|6.7
|6.69
|1.41
|1.41
|1.41
|54.15
|54.2
|Singapore Dollar
|52.81
|52.86
|1.41
|1.41
|1.41
|7.77
|7.76
|7.75
|9.87
|9.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|9.64
|9.65
|7.79
|7.75
|7.76
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|50.81
|50.83
|Australian Dollar
|49.75
|49.79
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|47.45
|47.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|46.45
|46.5
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|9.71
|9.71
|9.72
|8.18
|8.21
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.38
|7.41
|9.71
|9.71
|9.71
|9.42
|9.43
|9.43
|8.41
|8.44
|Swedish Kroner
|7.61
|7.64
|9.41
|9.42
|9.42
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|55.63
|55.68
|Canadian Dollar
|54.25
|54.31
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|Source: Federal Bank
|*TT - Telegraphic Transfer
